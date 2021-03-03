Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BZUN opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

