Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

