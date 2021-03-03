Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Sell

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.