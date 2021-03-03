Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Shares of STN opened at C$51.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$51.82.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.