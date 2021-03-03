Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $59,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.