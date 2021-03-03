Liberum Capital Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 535

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 498.75 ($6.52).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 596.80 ($7.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 632.55. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

