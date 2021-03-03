Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

