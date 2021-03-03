Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.