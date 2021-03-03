PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $105.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $90.42 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAR. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

