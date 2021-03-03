Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Astec Industries traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 1082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

