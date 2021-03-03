Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $64.03. Approximately 1,566,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,741,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.