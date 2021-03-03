Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 208,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 184,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

