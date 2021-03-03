Traders Buy High Volume of Perdoceo Education Call Options (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,447% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

