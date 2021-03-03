Traders Buy High Volume of Perdoceo Education Call Options (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,447% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.
In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
