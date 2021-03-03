Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

