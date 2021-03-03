Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $354.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

