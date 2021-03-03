Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Hold”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $418.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.75 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

