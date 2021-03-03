Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) to “Buy”

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAZRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.