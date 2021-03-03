Kepler Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

