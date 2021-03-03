Zacks Investment Research Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to “Buy”

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

CWT opened at $53.96 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,083,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

