Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

NYSE:FND opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

