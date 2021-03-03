$587.07 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post sales of $587.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.97 million and the highest is $636.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $558.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $61.99.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

