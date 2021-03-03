Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $53.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $55.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $221.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.67 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

FMBH opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.