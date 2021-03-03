Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.07 Million

Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $75.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

