Patrick Reeve Buys 6,002 Shares of Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) insider Patrick Reeve acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).
Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.15.
About Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L)
