Patrick Reeve Buys 6,002 Shares of Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) insider Patrick Reeve acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.15.

About Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

