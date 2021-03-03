3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £10,287,000 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, for a total transaction of £147.81 ($193.11).

On Friday, January 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £147.68 ($192.94).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,135.50 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,069.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of £11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on III shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

