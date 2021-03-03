Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer acquired 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £165.88 ($216.72).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.