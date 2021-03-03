Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Endo International plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

ENDP opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

