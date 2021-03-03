B. Riley Weighs in on Xperi Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xperi in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

