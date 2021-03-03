Seaport Global Securities Comments on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $279.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.77. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.02 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

