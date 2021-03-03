Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$19.35.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.