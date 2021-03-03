CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$67.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$34.57 and a twelve month high of C$67.99.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,509,600. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,705 in the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

