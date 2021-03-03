adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $176.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
