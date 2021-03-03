adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $176.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

