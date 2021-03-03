Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$18.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$14.38 and a 1-year high of C$26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.