CIBC Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.76.

TSE FM opened at C$28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a PE ratio of -107.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.35. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

