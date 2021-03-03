Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Discovery traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 138268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

