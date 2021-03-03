DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $67.00. The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 576549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,371,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

