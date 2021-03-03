Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 36073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

