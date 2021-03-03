Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $142.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $127.41 and last traded at $126.26. 5,529,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,553,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $33,053,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

