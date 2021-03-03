Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) shares rose 7.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 1,719,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Specifically, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

