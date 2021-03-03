BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 134.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.24. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

