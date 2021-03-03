BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 134.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.24. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
