Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.21.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

