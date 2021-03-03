Biotech Acquisition Co’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 8th

Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 8th. Biotech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Biotech Acquisition Co

