Home Point Capital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 10th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Home Point Capital’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last three months.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.