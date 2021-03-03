Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Grows By 156.5%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,400 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the January 28th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,386.8 days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

