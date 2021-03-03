Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VERI opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.