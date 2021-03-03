Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VERI opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $50.34.
In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.
