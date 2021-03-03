Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $507.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

SRLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

