Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $305.98

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.98 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 406.28 ($5.31). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 36,071 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

