BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE MUE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 20,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,878. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 137,333 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

