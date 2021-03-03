Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 28th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 13,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,800. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

