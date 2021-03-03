Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 28th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 13,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,800. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.
About Iberdrola
