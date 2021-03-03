Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.81

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $46.67. Sands China shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 32,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

